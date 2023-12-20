The Dayton Flyers (8-2) welcome in the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) after winning six straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Dayton vs. Oakland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oakland vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oakland vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Oakland vs. Dayton Betting Trends

Oakland has covered nine times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

The Golden Grizzlies have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs this year.

Dayton has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Flyers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of nine times this season.

