The Dayton Flyers (8-2) are heavily favored (by 11.5 points) to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 137.5.

Oakland vs. Dayton Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -11.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Oakland has played nine games this season that have had more than 137.5 combined points scored.

Oakland's games this year have had a 144.0-point total on average, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Oakland is 9-3-0 against the spread this season.

Oakland has been an underdog in seven games this season and has come away with the win three times (42.9%) in those contests.

The Golden Grizzlies have a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +575 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oakland has a 14.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Oakland vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 3 33.3% 72.4 144.3 65.1 137.2 134.3 Oakland 9 75% 71.9 144.3 72.1 137.2 146

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

The Golden Grizzlies' 71.9 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 65.1 the Flyers give up to opponents.

Oakland has put together a 7-2 ATS record and a 5-4 overall record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.

Oakland vs. Dayton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 5-4-0 1-3 5-4-0 Oakland 9-3-0 3-1 7-5-0

Oakland vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton Oakland 14-2 Home Record 8-6 5-6 Away Record 5-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

