Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Otsego County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otsego County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johannesburg-Lewiston High School at Tawas Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Tawas City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.