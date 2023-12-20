Can we expect Patrick Kane lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kane stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Kane scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
  • On the power play, Kane has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Kane's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 78 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.