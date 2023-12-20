The Winnipeg Jets will host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, December 20, with the Red Wings having dropped three consecutive games.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Red Wings vs Jets Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/26/2023 Red Wings Jets 4-1 WPG

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 99 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.

The Red Wings are fifth in the NHL in scoring (110 goals, 3.6 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Red Wings have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 31 15 13 28 15 17 43.8% Dylan Larkin 25 11 15 26 14 13 52.9% Lucas Raymond 31 10 14 24 14 14 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 30 5 18 23 13 8 - Daniel Sprong 31 7 12 19 9 8 62.5%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have allowed 78 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Jets rank 14th in the NHL with 99 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Jets are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players