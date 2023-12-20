How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets will host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, December 20, with the Red Wings having dropped three consecutive games.
Watch BSDET and ESPN+ to take in the action as the Jets and Red Wings take the ice.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Red Wings vs Jets Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|Jets
|4-1 WPG
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 99 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.
- The Red Wings are fifth in the NHL in scoring (110 goals, 3.6 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Red Wings have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|31
|15
|13
|28
|15
|17
|43.8%
|Dylan Larkin
|25
|11
|15
|26
|14
|13
|52.9%
|Lucas Raymond
|31
|10
|14
|24
|14
|14
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|30
|5
|18
|23
|13
|8
|-
|Daniel Sprong
|31
|7
|12
|19
|9
|8
|62.5%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have allowed 78 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.
- The Jets rank 14th in the NHL with 99 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Jets are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|30
|11
|22
|33
|9
|18
|51%
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Joshua Morrissey
|30
|5
|22
|27
|25
|16
|-
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|30
|10
|13
|23
|16
|12
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|30
|10
|9
|19
|4
|8
|33%
