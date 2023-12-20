The Detroit Red Wings (15-12-4) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they face the Winnipeg Jets (18-9-3) on the road on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.

Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-160) Red Wings (+135) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Detroit is 3-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Red Wings.

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 18 of 31 games this season.

Red Wings vs Jets Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 99 (14th) Goals 110 (5th) 78 (3rd) Goals Allowed 99 (18th) 16 (24th) Power Play Goals 29 (4th) 24 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (26th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit has a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while going 4-5-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

Detroit has gone over the total in six of its past 10 contests.

The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under of 6.5.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.2 goals.

The Red Wings have the league's fifth-best scoring offense (110 total goals, 3.6 per game).

The Red Wings' 99 total goals allowed (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.

Their +11 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

