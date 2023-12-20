Sportsbooks have listed player props for Mark Scheifele, Alex DeBrincat and others when the Winnipeg Jets host the Detroit Red Wings at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

DeBrincat has recorded 15 goals and 13 assists in 31 games for Detroit, good for 28 points.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 18 2 0 2 4 at Flyers Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Blues Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Stars Dec. 11 0 1 1 5

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Dylan Larkin has racked up 26 points this season, with 11 goals and 15 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 at Sabres Dec. 5 2 0 2 4 at Canadiens Dec. 2 0 1 1 4

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Detroit's Lucas Raymond is among the leading scorers on the team with 24 total points (10 goals and 14 assists).

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 18 0 0 0 0 at Flyers Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 at Blues Dec. 12 1 1 2 2 at Stars Dec. 11 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Scheifele is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (33 total points), having registered 11 goals and 22 assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 1 at Kings Dec. 13 2 1 3 4 at Sharks Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3

Kyle Connor has 29 points (1.1 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 12 assists.

