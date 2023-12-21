Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (2-25) will host John Collins and the Utah Jazz (10-18) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, December 21. It tips off at 7:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and KJZZ

BSDET and KJZZ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Cade Cunningham vs. John Collins Fantasy Comparison

Stat Cade Cunningham John Collins Total Fantasy Pts 972 650.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36 27.1 Fantasy Rank 35 78

Cade Cunningham vs. John Collins Insights

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham posts 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Pistons have a -321 scoring differential, falling short by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 108.9 points per game to rank 28th in the league and are allowing 120.8 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA.

Detroit averages 43.3 rebounds per game (21st in the league) compared to the 43.4 of its opponents.

The Pistons connect on 9.7 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), two fewer than their opponents (11.7).

Detroit loses the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 15.9 (29th in the league) while its opponents average 12.1.

John Collins & the Jazz

Collins averages 14.4 points, 8.2 boards and 0.8 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Jazz are being outscored by 7.4 points per game, with a -206 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.3 points per game (22nd in NBA), and allow 119.7 per contest (24th in league).

Utah pulls down 46.2 rebounds per game (fourth in league) while conceding 42.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

The Jazz knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents.

Utah has come up short in the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 16.2 (30th in NBA) while forcing 11.9 (27th in league).

Cade Cunningham vs. John Collins Advanced Stats

Stat Cade Cunningham John Collins Plus/Minus Per Game -8.6 -8.3 Usage Percentage 30.3% 19.2% True Shooting Pct 53% 58.2% Total Rebound Pct 6.2% 14.9% Assist Pct 32.9% 4.2%

