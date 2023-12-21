On Thursday, the NBA schedule will include the Utah Jazz (10-18) visiting Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (2-25) at Little Caesars Arena, with the matchup tipping at 7:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET and KJZZ

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cade Cunningham vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison

Stat Cade Cunningham Lauri Markkanen Total Fantasy Pts 972 712.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36 37.5 Fantasy Rank - 35

Cade Cunningham vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham provides the Pistons 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 7 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Pistons' -321 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.9 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 120.8 per outing (25th in league).

The 43.3 rebounds per game Detroit accumulates rank 21st in the league. Their opponents pull down 43.4.

The Pistons knock down 9.7 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc (29th in NBA). They are making two fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 11.7 per game at 37.8%.

Detroit has lost the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 15.9 (29th in NBA) while forcing 12.1 (24th in league).

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen's numbers for the season are 23.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.6 boards per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Jazz's -206 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.3 points per game (22nd in the NBA) while allowing 119.7 per contest (24th in the league).

Utah wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It records 46.2 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in the league, while its opponents pull down 42.5 per contest.

The Jazz hit 1.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 13.2 (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.6.

Utah has lost the turnover battle by 4.3 turnovers per game, committing 16.2 (30th in NBA action) while forcing 11.9 (27th in the league).

Cade Cunningham vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats

Stat Cade Cunningham Lauri Markkanen Plus/Minus Per Game -8.6 -2.6 Usage Percentage 30.3% 24.9% True Shooting Pct 53% 62.6% Total Rebound Pct 6.2% 14.2% Assist Pct 32.9% 6.2%

