Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Cass County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage Christian Academy at Howardsville Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwardsburg High School at Sturgis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Sturgis, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomingdale High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School at Comstock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
