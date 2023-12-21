Thursday's contest between the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6) and Detroit Mercy Titans (0-11) matching up at McGuirk Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Central Michigan, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: McGuirk Arena

Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Michigan 74, Detroit Mercy 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: Central Michigan (-5.8)

Central Michigan (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Central Michigan is 3-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Detroit Mercy's 2-9-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Chippewas are 5-4-0 and the Titans are 4-7-0.

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas' -102 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.5 points per game (316th in college basketball) while giving up 77.7 per outing (317th in college basketball).

Central Michigan loses the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It is recording 32.1 rebounds per game (337th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.4 per outing.

Central Michigan connects on 2.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.2 (291st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5.

The Chippewas rank 314th in college basketball with 86.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 341st in college basketball defensively with 100.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Central Michigan has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (290th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.3 (174th in college basketball).

