The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-11) travel to face the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6) after losing eight road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Central Michigan (-6.5) 139.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Central Michigan (-6.5) 139.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends

Central Michigan has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

In the Chippewas' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Detroit Mercy has won just two games against the spread this season.

Titans games have hit the over four out of 11 times this year.

