The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) meet the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Anthony Pritchard: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Brian Taylor: 11.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Markus Harding: 11.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK

Cayden Vasko: 5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jemal Davis: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Jayden Stone: 21.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Edoardo Del Cadia: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Marcus Tankersley: 11.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Donovann Toatley: 9.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison

Central Michigan Rank Central Michigan AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank 335th 65.1 Points Scored 61.6 353rd 275th 75.3 Points Allowed 76.3 296th 339th 28.3 Rebounds 28.2 341st 169th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 7.6 290th 255th 6.6 3pt Made 5.6 314th 328th 10.6 Assists 11.1 308th 320th 14 Turnovers 13 263rd

