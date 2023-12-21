The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) meet the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Central Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Michigan Players to Watch

  • Anthony Pritchard: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brian Taylor: 11.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Markus Harding: 11.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Cayden Vasko: 5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jemal Davis: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

  • Jayden Stone: 21.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Edoardo Del Cadia: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marcus Tankersley: 11.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Donovann Toatley: 9.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison

Central Michigan Rank Central Michigan AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank
335th 65.1 Points Scored 61.6 353rd
275th 75.3 Points Allowed 76.3 296th
339th 28.3 Rebounds 28.2 341st
169th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 7.6 290th
255th 6.6 3pt Made 5.6 314th
328th 10.6 Assists 11.1 308th
320th 14 Turnovers 13 263rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.