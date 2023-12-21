Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) meet the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Anthony Pritchard: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brian Taylor: 11.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Markus Harding: 11.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Cayden Vasko: 5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jemal Davis: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Jayden Stone: 21.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Edoardo Del Cadia: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Tankersley: 11.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Donovann Toatley: 9.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
Central Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison
|Central Michigan Rank
|Central Michigan AVG
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|335th
|65.1
|Points Scored
|61.6
|353rd
|275th
|75.3
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|296th
|339th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|28.2
|341st
|169th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|290th
|255th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|5.6
|314th
|328th
|10.6
|Assists
|11.1
|308th
|320th
|14
|Turnovers
|13
|263rd
