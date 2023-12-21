There is high school basketball competition in Clinton County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clinton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Charlotte High School at Ovid-Elsie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Elsie, MI

Elsie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamston High School at DeWitt High School