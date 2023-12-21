Thursday's game between the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6) and Detroit Mercy Titans (0-11) matching up at McGuirk Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Central Michigan, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Detroit Mercy vs. Central Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: McGuirk Arena

Detroit Mercy vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Michigan 74, Detroit Mercy 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Central Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Central Michigan (-5.8)

Central Michigan (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

Central Michigan has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Detroit Mercy is 2-9-0. A total of five out of the Chippewas' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Titans' games have gone over.

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans have been outscored by 16.8 points per game (posting 60.8 points per game, 357th in college basketball, while allowing 77.6 per outing, 314th in college basketball) and have a -185 scoring differential.

Detroit Mercy loses the rebound battle by 6.8 boards on average. It collects 30 rebounds per game, 355th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.8.

Detroit Mercy makes 3.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.5 (328th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7.

Detroit Mercy has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (259th in college basketball), 1.6 more than the 11.2 it forces (260th in college basketball).

