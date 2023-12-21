The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-11) will attempt to halt an 11-game losing skid when visiting the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Central Michigan (-6.5) 139.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Central Michigan (-6.5) 139.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Detroit Mercy vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Detroit Mercy has covered just twice in 11 chances against the spread this year.

The Titans have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in nine opportunities).

Central Michigan has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chippewas and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of nine times this season.

