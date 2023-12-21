Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's game that pits the Detroit Mercy Titans (8-4) against the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) at Calihan Hall is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-59 in favor of Detroit Mercy, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Titans head into this contest on the heels of a 59-49 win against Bellarmine on Monday.
Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Detroit Mercy 71, Florida A&M 59
Other Horizon Predictions
Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis
- The Titans beat the Dayton Flyers in a 76-60 win on November 18. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Detroit Mercy is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.
- Detroit Mercy has seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 207) on November 18
- 62-59 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 242) on December 6
- 59-50 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 263) on November 30
- 66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 267) on December 3
- 59-49 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 300) on December 18
Detroit Mercy Leaders
- Irene Murua: 11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.2 FG%
- Emma Trawally Porta: 7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Myonna Hooper: 9.3 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
- Imani McNeal: 7.2 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Amaya Burch: 6.3 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
Detroit Mercy Performance Insights
- The Titans average 64.5 points per game (216th in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per outing (151st in college basketball). They have a +22 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
