Thursday's game that pits the Detroit Mercy Titans (8-4) against the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) at Calihan Hall is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-59 in favor of Detroit Mercy, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Titans head into this contest on the heels of a 59-49 win against Bellarmine on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 71, Florida A&M 59

Other Horizon Predictions

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

The Titans beat the Dayton Flyers in a 76-60 win on November 18. It was their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Detroit Mercy is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Detroit Mercy has seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 207) on November 18

62-59 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 242) on December 6

59-50 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 263) on November 30

66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 267) on December 3

59-49 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 300) on December 18

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.2 FG%

11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.2 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Myonna Hooper: 9.3 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

9.3 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Imani McNeal: 7.2 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

7.2 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Amaya Burch: 6.3 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans average 64.5 points per game (216th in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per outing (151st in college basketball). They have a +22 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.