The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) take on the Hampton Pirates (4-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Pirates allow to opponents.

In games Eastern Michigan shoots better than 41.2% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.

The Eagles are the 336th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 72nd.

The 66.8 points per game the Eagles score are 8.7 fewer points than the Pirates give up (75.5).

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Eastern Michigan is averaging 1.9 more points per game (67.5) than it is away from home (65.6).

The Eagles are giving up 63.0 points per game this year at home, which is 21.0 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (84.0).

In home games, Eastern Michigan is draining 6.0 threes per game, which is the same number it is averaging on the road. It sports a lower three-point percentage at home (31.6%) compared to in away games (33.0%).

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule