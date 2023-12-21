Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Emmet County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Emmet County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Emmet County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Petoskey High School at Cadillac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Cadillac, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplewood Baptist Academy at Harbor Light Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Michael Academy at Alanson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Alanson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.