Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Genesee County, Michigan, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clio High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: North Branch, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swartz Creek High School at St Johns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: St. Johns, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodrich High School at Frankenmuth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Frankenmuth, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
