Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Isabella County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Isabella County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Montcalm High School at Beal City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma High School at Shepherd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Shepherd, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
