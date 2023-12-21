Isaiah Stewart and the Detroit Pistons hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 124-92 loss to the 76ers (his previous action) Stewart posted four points.

Let's look at Stewart's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.2 7.8 Rebounds 7.5 6.8 5.9 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 18.4 15 PR -- 17 13.7



Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the Jazz

Stewart has taken 8.4 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.7% and 8.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 119.7 points per game, the Jazz are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Jazz are seventh in the league, conceding 42.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have allowed 28.3 per game, 27th in the NBA.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/20/2022 27 7 3 1 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.