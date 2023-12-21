Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In Jackson County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Napoleon High School at Michigan Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Michigan Center, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parma Western High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Coldwater, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockbridge JrSr High School at East Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School - Adrian at Grass Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Grass Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springport High School at Homer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Homer, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lenawee Christian School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Columbia Central High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Brooklyn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
