The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Kalamazoo County, Michigan today, we've got the information.

Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Heritage Christian Academy at Howardsville Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21

6:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Schoolcraft High School at Olivet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Olivet, MI

Olivet, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Battle Creek Central High School at Loy Norrix High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Gull Lake High School at Portage Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Portage, MI

Portage, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Hackett Catholic Central High School at Gobles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Gobles, MI

Gobles, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School - Battle Creek at Kalamazoo Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Portage Central High School at St. Joseph High School

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on December 21

7:10 PM ET on December 21 Location: St. Joseph, MI

St. Joseph, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Vicksburg High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21

7:15 PM ET on December 21 Location: Vicksburg, MI

Vicksburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School at Comstock High School