Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Kent County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holton High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Kent City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at Plymouth Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Catholic High School at Grand River Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Springs High School at Mona Shores High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Norton Shores, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muskegon Orchard View High School at Zion Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Byron Center, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland High School at Kelloggsville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Central High School at Wyoming Tri-unity Christian School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
