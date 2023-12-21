Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Lapeer County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clio High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: North Branch, MI
