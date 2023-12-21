Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Livingston County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartland High School at Howell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Howell, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Brighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Brighton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.