Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Menominee County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Menominee County, Michigan today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Menominee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bark River-Harris High School at Escanaba High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Escanaba, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
