The Michigan State Spartans (9-2) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Michigan State Players to Watch

Julia Ayrault: 12.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK Moira Joiner: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK DeeDee Hagemann: 14.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Theryn Hallock: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Tory Ozment: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Makaila Cange: 12.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Arin Freeman: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Deaja Richardson: 17.6 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Alancia Ramsey: 7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Dalanna Carter: 6.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

