The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) are big, 22.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on B1G+. The over/under is 136.5 for the matchup.

Michigan State vs. Stony Brook Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -22.5 136.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over 136.5 combined points in six of 10 games this season.

Michigan State's games this year have an average total of 138.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Spartans' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

Michigan State (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% less often than Stony Brook (6-3-0) this year.

Michigan State vs. Stony Brook Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 6 60% 74.4 147.6 64.5 136 142.1 Stony Brook 8 88.9% 73.2 147.6 71.5 136 139.9

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

The Spartans record only 2.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Seawolves allow (71.5).

Michigan State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Michigan State vs. Stony Brook Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 5-5-0 2-1 4-6-0 Stony Brook 6-3-0 0-0 7-2-0

Michigan State vs. Stony Brook Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Stony Brook 12-2 Home Record 7-7 4-7 Away Record 3-13 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.9 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.4 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

