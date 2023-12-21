If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Oakland County, Michigan today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Bloomfield High School at Ferndale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Ferndale, MI

Ferndale, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Royal Oak High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Oxford, MI

Oxford, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Novi High School at Plymouth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Avondale High School at University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Ferndale, MI

Ferndale, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Roeper High School at University Liggett School