Thursday's game at Athletics Center O'rena has the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-5) matching up with the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-7) at 7:00 PM ET on December 21. Our computer prediction projects a 71-64 victory for Oakland, who are favored by our model.

The Golden Grizzlies are coming off of a 78-65 loss to Toledo in their last game on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oakland vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 71, Miami (OH) 64

Other Horizon Predictions

Oakland Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Golden Grizzlies defeated the Akron Zips 91-87 on November 6.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oakland 2023-24 Best Wins

91-87 on the road over Akron (No. 254) on November 6

79-76 at home over Central Michigan (No. 345) on December 9

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 35.1 FG%

10.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 35.1 FG% Linda van Schaik: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Maddy Skorupski: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.8 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.8 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21) Markyia McCormick: 12.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)

12.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50) Alexis Johnson: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.2 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game (scoring 76.6 points per game to rank 63rd in college basketball while allowing 71.9 per outing to rank 308th in college basketball) and have a +42 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, the Golden Grizzlies have played better when playing at home this season, putting up 88.4 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game when playing on the road.

At home, Oakland is allowing 14.6 fewer points per game (65.4) than away from home (80.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.