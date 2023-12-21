The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-7) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Oakland vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison

The RedHawks' 52.4 points per game are 19.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Golden Grizzlies allow.

Oakland is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies record just 4.1 more points per game (76.6) than the RedHawks give up (72.5).

Oakland is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Miami (OH) has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the RedHawks allow to opponents (43.3%).

The RedHawks make 40.3% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Golden Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 35.1 FG%

10.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 35.1 FG% Linda van Schaik: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Maddy Skorupski: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.8 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.8 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21) Markyia McCormick: 12.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50)

12.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50) Alexis Johnson: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.2 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

Oakland Schedule