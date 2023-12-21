On Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (2-25) will be trying to snap a 24-game losing streak when hosting the Utah Jazz (10-18). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and KJZZ.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and KJZZ

BSDET and KJZZ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Jazz are being outscored by 7.4 points per game with a -206 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.3 points per game (22nd in the NBA) and allow 119.7 per outing (24th in the league).

The Pistons put up 108.9 points per game (28th in league) while allowing 120.8 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a -321 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The two teams average 221.2 points per game combined, 16.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 240.5 points per game combined, three more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah has compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has put together a 9-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pistons Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cade Cunningham 24.5 -110 22.2 Bojan Bogdanovic 22.5 -115 21.1

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Bojan Bogdanovic or another Pistons player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Pistons and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +40000 - Jazz +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.