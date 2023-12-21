The Detroit Pistons (2-25) are just 1.5-point favorites as they try to break a 12-game home losing streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (10-18) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and KJZZ.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and KJZZ

BSDET and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 117 - Pistons 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 1.5)

Jazz (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-2.4)

Jazz (-2.4) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.8

The Jazz (14-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 16.7% more often than the Pistons (9-18-0) this season.

Detroit hasn't covered the spread as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season, while Utah covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more 45.8% of the time.

Detroit's games have gone over the total 59.3% of the time this season (16 out of 27), which is more often than Utah's games have (16 out of 28).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pistons are 0-2, while the Jazz are 7-17 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pistons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Performance Insights

While the Pistons rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 108.9 (third-worst), they rank 25th in the league with 120.8 points allowed per contest.

So far this season, Detroit is pulling down 43.3 boards per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest (13th-ranked).

This season, the Pistons rank 18th in the league in assists, putting up 25.6 per game.

Detroit has come up short in the turnover area this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 15.9 turnovers per game. It ranks 24th with 12.1 forced turnovers per contest.

It's been a tough stretch for the Pistons in terms of three-pointers, as they are tallying only 9.7 made threes per game (worst in NBA) and are making just 33.2% of their attempted three-pointers (second-worst).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.