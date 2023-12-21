On Thursday, December 21, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-19) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (7-14) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and KJZZ.

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, KJZZ

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham puts up 22.0 points, 7.4 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Ausar Thompson posts 10.4 points, 2.5 assists and 8.9 rebounds per contest.

Isaiah Stewart puts up 11.0 points, 7.1 boards and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Killian Hayes averages 9.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Marvin Bagley III posts 9.8 points, 4.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 57.5% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins delivers 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game for the Jazz.

Jordan Clarkson is putting up 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He's making 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

Keyonte George gets the Jazz 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Talen Horton-Tucker gets the Jazz 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Collin Sexton gives the Jazz 12.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Pistons vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Pistons Jazz 108.8 Points Avg. 111.3 118.0 Points Allowed Avg. 119.8 46.2% Field Goal % 44.5% 34.6% Three Point % 35.3%

