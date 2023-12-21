Pistons vs. Jazz December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Thursday, December 21, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-19) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (7-14) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and KJZZ.
Pistons vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, KJZZ
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham puts up 22.0 points, 7.4 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.
- Ausar Thompson posts 10.4 points, 2.5 assists and 8.9 rebounds per contest.
- Isaiah Stewart puts up 11.0 points, 7.1 boards and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Killian Hayes averages 9.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
- Marvin Bagley III posts 9.8 points, 4.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 57.5% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- John Collins delivers 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game for the Jazz.
- Jordan Clarkson is putting up 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He's making 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.
- Keyonte George gets the Jazz 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Talen Horton-Tucker gets the Jazz 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Collin Sexton gives the Jazz 12.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Pistons vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Jazz
|108.8
|Points Avg.
|111.3
|118.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.8
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|44.5%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
