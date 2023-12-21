The Detroit Pistons (2-25) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to break a 24-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-18) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Pistons vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -1.5 237.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played 10 games this season that have had more than 237.5 combined points scored.

Detroit's outings this season have a 229.7-point average over/under, 7.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Detroit has a 9-18-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pistons have won in two, or 8%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Detroit has a record of 2-23, a 8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info

Pistons vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 11 39.3% 112.3 221.2 119.7 240.5 229.4 Pistons 10 37% 108.9 221.2 120.8 240.5 226.9

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have gone over the total six times.

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .231 (3-10-0). On the road, it is .429 (6-8-0).

The Pistons' 108.9 points per game are 10.8 fewer points than the 119.7 the Jazz allow.

Detroit has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 0-3 overall record in games it scores more than 119.7 points.

Pistons vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Pistons and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 9-18 9-16 16-11 Jazz 14-14 3-1 16-12

Pistons vs. Jazz Point Insights

Pistons Jazz 108.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 1-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 0-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 120.8 Points Allowed (PG) 119.7 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 2-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-2

