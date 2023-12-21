The Detroit Pistons' (2-25) injury report has four players listed as they ready for a Thursday, December 21 game against the Utah Jazz (10-18) at Little Caesars Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pistons fell in their most recent game 130-124 against the Hawks on Monday. Cade Cunningham put up 43 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Duren C Out Ankle 12.6 10.9 2.5 Killian Hayes PG Questionable Illness 9.1 3.1 4.4 Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep Isaiah Stewart C Questionable Shoulder 10.2 6.8 1.4

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Jordan Clarkson: Out (Thigh), Omer Yurtseven: Questionable (Illness), Keyonte George: Questionable (Ankle)

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and KJZZ

BSDET and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -1.5 237.5

