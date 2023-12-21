John Collins and Cade Cunningham are two players to watch when the Utah Jazz (10-18) and the Detroit Pistons (2-25) face off at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Jazz

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, KJZZ

Pistons' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pistons fell to the Hawks on Monday, 130-124. Cunningham scored a team-high 43 points (and contributed seven assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 43 5 7 3 1 3 Bojan Bogdanovic 25 2 2 0 0 5 Marvin Bagley III 17 1 0 0 0 0

Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham gives the Pistons 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 7.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Ausar Thompson's averages on the season are 10.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor.

Killian Hayes averages 9.1 points, 3.1 boards and 4.4 assists, making 42.5% of his shots from the field.

Isaiah Stewart's averages for the season are 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Jaden Ivey averages 11.6 points, 3.0 boards and 2.7 assists, making 45.0% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 22.2 4.2 6.9 1.4 0.3 1.7 Bojan Bogdanovic 16.9 1.8 2.0 0.9 0.0 2.5 Killian Hayes 9.0 3.3 4.3 0.8 0.4 0.4 Jaden Ivey 10.2 3.1 2.0 0.6 0.5 0.5 Ausar Thompson 7.6 5.8 1.2 0.5 0.2 0.4

