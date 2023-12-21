Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Saint Clair County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marine City High School at Richmond High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Richmond, MI

Richmond, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Marysville High School at Algonac High School