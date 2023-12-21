Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Saint Clair County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marine City High School at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Richmond, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marysville High School at Algonac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Algonac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.