The Syracuse Orange will play the South Florida Bulls in the Boca Raton Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Syracuse vs. South Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Syracuse vs. South Florida?

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Syracuse 34, South Florida 23

Syracuse 34, South Florida 23 Syracuse has gone 4-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

The Orange have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

South Florida has won three of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Bulls have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Orange a 62.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Syracuse (-3.5)



Syracuse (-3.5) Syracuse has played 11 games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Orange have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In 11 games played South Florida has recorded six wins against the spread.

The Bulls are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Syracuse vs. South Florida matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Syracuse and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Thursday's over/under of 55.5 points just once this season.

This season, eight of South Florida's games have finished with a combined score higher than 55.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 56.3 points per game, 0.8 points more than the over/under of 55.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Syracuse

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.9 48.5 53.7 Implied Total AVG 29.8 29 30.8 ATS Record 4-7-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

South Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.9 61.4 64.2 Implied Total AVG 36.1 36.2 36 ATS Record 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-2-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 1-1 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.