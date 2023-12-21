Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Van Buren County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hackett Catholic Central High School at Gobles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Gobles, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattawan High School at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Stevensville, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berrien Springs High School at Lawton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Lawton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bangor High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Centreville, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paw Paw High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomingdale High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Pigeon High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Lawrence, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
