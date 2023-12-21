Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Van Buren County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hackett Catholic Central High School at Gobles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Gobles, MI

Gobles, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Mattawan High School at Lakeshore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Stevensville, MI

Stevensville, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Berrien Springs High School at Lawton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Lawton, MI

Lawton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bangor High School at Centreville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Centreville, MI

Centreville, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Paw Paw High School at Niles High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21

7:15 PM ET on December 21 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomingdale High School at Marcellus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

White Pigeon High School at Lawrence High School