Thursday's contest that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) at Wolstein Center has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cleveland State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

The matchup has no set line.

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Wolstein Center

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 76, Western Michigan 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-9.6)

Cleveland State (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

Cleveland State's record against the spread this season is 7-4-0, and Western Michigan's is 5-5-0. A total of five out of the Vikings' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Broncos' games have gone over.

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos have a -85 scoring differential, falling short by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 65.3 points per game, 339th in college basketball, and are allowing 73.8 per contest to rank 253rd in college basketball.

The 36.8 rebounds per game Western Michigan accumulates rank 181st in the country. Their opponents grab 36.2.

Western Michigan makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (215th in college basketball), 2.3 fewer than its opponents.

Western Michigan has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (283rd in college basketball), 1.7 more than the 11.4 it forces (241st in college basketball).

