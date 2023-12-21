The Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) travel to face the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Broncos have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Vikings have averaged.
  • This season, Western Michigan has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 74th.
  • The Broncos score only four fewer points per game (65.3) than the Vikings allow their opponents to score (69.3).
  • When it scores more than 69.3 points, Western Michigan is 1-2.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Western Michigan scores 66.3 points per game at home, and 62 away.
  • At home the Broncos are conceding 73.5 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they are on the road (77.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Western Michigan drains fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (7), and shoots a lower percentage away (24.5%) than at home (31.8%) as well.

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Notre Dame L 86-65 Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 Youngstown State L 72-68 University Arena
12/16/2023 @ UIC L 89-68 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
12/29/2023 Aquinas (MI) - University Arena
1/2/2024 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall

