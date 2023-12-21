The Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) travel to face the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Vikings have averaged.

This season, Western Michigan has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Vikings are the rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 74th.

The Broncos score only four fewer points per game (65.3) than the Vikings allow their opponents to score (69.3).

When it scores more than 69.3 points, Western Michigan is 1-2.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Western Michigan scores 66.3 points per game at home, and 62 away.

At home the Broncos are conceding 73.5 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they are on the road (77.8).

Beyond the arc, Western Michigan drains fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (7), and shoots a lower percentage away (24.5%) than at home (31.8%) as well.

