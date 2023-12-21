How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) travel to face the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos have shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Vikings have averaged.
- This season, Western Michigan has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Vikings are the rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 74th.
- The Broncos score only four fewer points per game (65.3) than the Vikings allow their opponents to score (69.3).
- When it scores more than 69.3 points, Western Michigan is 1-2.
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Western Michigan scores 66.3 points per game at home, and 62 away.
- At home the Broncos are conceding 73.5 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they are on the road (77.8).
- Beyond the arc, Western Michigan drains fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (7), and shoots a lower percentage away (24.5%) than at home (31.8%) as well.
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 86-65
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Youngstown State
|L 72-68
|University Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ UIC
|L 89-68
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/29/2023
|Aquinas (MI)
|-
|University Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
