The Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) will try to halt a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-9.5) 143.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-9.5) 142.5 -530 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends

Western Michigan has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Cleveland State has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Vikings games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

