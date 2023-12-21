Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's contest that pits the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (5-4) at Purcell Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-54 in favor of Notre Dame, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Broncos won their last game 78-76 against Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.
Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 84, Western Michigan 54
Western Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Broncos registered their best win of the season on December 17, when they took down the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, who rank No. 117 in our computer rankings, 78-76.
Western Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-76 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 117) on December 17
- 54-52 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 263) on November 16
- 58-54 over UNC Asheville (No. 285) on November 25
- 75-71 at home over Valparaiso (No. 321) on November 29
Western Michigan Leaders
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)
- Alli Carlson: 6.0 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)
- Hannah Spitzley: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Gabi Saxman: 1.7 PTS, 23.1 FG%
Western Michigan Performance Insights
- The Broncos put up 61.9 points per game (255th in college basketball) while allowing 64.6 per contest (199th in college basketball). They have a -24 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.7 points per game.
