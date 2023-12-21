Thursday's contest that pits the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (5-4) at Purcell Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-54 in favor of Notre Dame, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Broncos won their last game 78-76 against Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network



Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 84, Western Michigan 54

Western Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Broncos registered their best win of the season on December 17, when they took down the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, who rank No. 117 in our computer rankings, 78-76.

Western Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

78-76 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 117) on December 17

54-52 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 263) on November 16

58-54 over UNC Asheville (No. 285) on November 25

75-71 at home over Valparaiso (No. 321) on November 29

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

16.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)

12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68) Alli Carlson: 6.0 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

6.0 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Hannah Spitzley: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Gabi Saxman: 1.7 PTS, 23.1 FG%

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos put up 61.9 points per game (255th in college basketball) while allowing 64.6 per contest (199th in college basketball). They have a -24 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

