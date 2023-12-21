The Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they look to build on a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Wolstein Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 142.5 for the matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cleveland State -10.5 142.5

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 142.5 points in four of 10 outings.

Western Michigan's games this season have had an average of 139.1 points, 3.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Western Michigan is 5-5-0 ATS this year.

Western Michigan has been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and has walked away with the win two times (25%) in those games.

This season, the Broncos have been at least a +475 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Western Michigan has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 6 54.5% 75.0 140.3 69.3 143.1 143.2 Western Michigan 4 40% 65.3 140.3 73.8 143.1 138.5

Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends

The Broncos put up an average of 65.3 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 69.3 the Vikings allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.3 points, Western Michigan is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 7-4-0 1-1 5-6-0 Western Michigan 5-5-0 2-1 5-5-0

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits

Cleveland State Western Michigan 6-0 Home Record 0-4 1-5 Away Record 0-4 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 2-2-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.0 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

