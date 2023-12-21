Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wexford County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Wexford County, Michigan, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Wexford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buckley High School at St Mary School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Lake Leelanau, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Petoskey High School at Cadillac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Cadillac, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
