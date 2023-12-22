The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will David Perron find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Perron score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perron stats and insights

  • In six of 26 games this season, Perron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Perron has accumulated four goals and three assists.
  • He has a 14.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17.0 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:30 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 14:28 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:53 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.