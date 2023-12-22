Can we anticipate Dylan Larkin finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings face off with the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

In 10 of 26 games this season, Larkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.

Larkin's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:37 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Home L 4-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:10 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 16:30 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:41 Away W 5-4 OT 11/26/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:14 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:45 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:17 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:33 Home L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

